Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

