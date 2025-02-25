Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 470.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 178,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.