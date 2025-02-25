CarGurus CFO Steps Down; CEO Jason Trevisan Named Interim CFO

CarGurus Inc. announced on February 21, 2025, that Chief Financial Officer Elisa Palazzo will be stepping down from her role effective March 7, 2025. In connection with Ms. Palazzo’s departure, the company designated Chief Executive Officer Jason Trevisan as its principal financial officer and principal accounting officer until a successor CFO is appointed.

The filing, made pursuant to Item 5.02 of Form 8-K, disclosed that Mr. Trevisan will assume interim financial responsibilities at the time of Ms. Palazzo’s departure. In support of the disclosure, CarGurus incorporated by reference the information provided about Mr. Trevisan in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 20, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report also noted that since the beginning of the Company’s last fiscal year, no transactions have involved Mr. Trevisan with a direct or indirect material interest, as defined under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. The document was duly signed on behalf of the company by Mr. Trevisan on February 24, 2025.

CarGurus’ spokesperson did not elaborate further on the reasons behind the CFO departure or provide a timeline for the appointment of a permanent successor. Investors and stakeholders will likely be monitoring subsequent filings and announcements for additional details regarding future leadership adjustments.

