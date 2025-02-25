Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.