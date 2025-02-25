Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.77. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 350,115 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $910,299.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,477.60. This represents a 50.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

