Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.77. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardiff Oncology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 350,115 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $910,299.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,477.60. This represents a 50.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.