Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

COF opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.