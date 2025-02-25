Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 431.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.14.

American Tower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

