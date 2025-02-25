Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,970,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,865 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,633,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,200 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 962,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,549,000. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,174,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.