Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIN. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Trinity Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,301,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 162,905 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Trinity Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 804,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 119.30%.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

