Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 700 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

