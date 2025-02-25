Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New Investment in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 13.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVE Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $90.24.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 58.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NVE’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

