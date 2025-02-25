Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 1496373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.66 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 930,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 900,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 456,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1,768.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,613,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 271,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

