Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,096 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 4.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $36,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.