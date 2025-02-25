Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 353 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $482.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

