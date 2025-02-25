Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $269.80 and last traded at $269.85, with a volume of 150434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cable One
Cable One Price Performance
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.
Institutional Trading of Cable One
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 24.6% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 129.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cable One
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.