Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,335 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BG opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

