Bunge Global (BG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bunge Global (NYSE: BG):
- 2/11/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00.
- 1/21/2025 – Bunge Global was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.
Bunge Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.59. 1,717,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,283. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
