Bunge Global (BG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bunge Global (NYSE: BG):

2/11/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00.

1/21/2025 – Bunge Global was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.59. 1,717,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,283. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Bunge Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

