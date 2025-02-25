Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $40.54. Approximately 72,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 265,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $544.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $101,640.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,856.40. This represents a 17.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $499,461.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,228.58. This trade represents a 20.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,622. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 705.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 346.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

