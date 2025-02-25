Brown Financial Advisors Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brown Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

