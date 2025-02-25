Brown Financial Advisors Sells 521 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Brown Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Financial Advisors owned about 0.61% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,801,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

