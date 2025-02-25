Brown Financial Advisors Sells 5,019 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brown Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

