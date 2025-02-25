Brown Financial Advisors Makes New $184,000 Investment in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Brown Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 884,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 181,714 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 221,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 203.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRPT opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.08.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

