Brown Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Brown Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 3.5% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brown Financial Advisors owned 11.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBJL. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,152,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,197 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $149,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XBJL opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.