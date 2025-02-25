Brown Financial Advisors Acquires 3,839 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,056,000 after buying an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after acquiring an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in DexCom by 44.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,298,000 after purchasing an additional 288,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

