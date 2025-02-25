Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.86 and last traded at C$36.54, with a volume of 28496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.47.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

