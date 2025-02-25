Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$88.17

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

About BRP

Shares of DOO opened at C$58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$102.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.