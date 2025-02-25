BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of BrightSpire Capital worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,632,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 339,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $787.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.88.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -60.95%.

BRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

