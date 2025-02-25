Bridge Investment Group Reports Q4 2024 Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend

Salt Lake City, Utah – February 24, 2025 – Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company reported net income of $15.4 million, with net income attributable to its Class A common stock resulting in a basic and diluted loss of $0.15 per share. For the full year 2024, Bridge registered net income of $16.7 million, translating to an income of $0.13 per share on a basic and diluted basis.

A key component of the earnings release is the performance of Bridge’s fee-related business. Fee Related Earnings to the Operating Company reached $34.4 million during the fourth quarter and $136.6 million for the full year. In addition, Distributable Earnings of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC were reported at $32.6 million for the quarter – or $0.18 per share after tax – and at $128.4 million for 2024, or $0.69 per share after tax.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share for its Class A common stock. The dividend is scheduled to be payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025.

In its release, Bridge noted that it will no longer be holding the previously scheduled conference call and webcast for its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, redirecting interested investors to the detailed earnings presentation available on its website.

Bridge Investment Group, known as a leading alternative investment manager with a diversified portfolio across real estate, credit, renewable energy, and secondaries strategies, reported solid revenue growth with total revenues of $103.4 million for the quarter, reflecting an increase of 10% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The report also highlighted improvements in key operational metrics, including fee-performance and lower fee-related expenses contributing to enhanced distributable earnings for the Operating Company.

The detailed presentation provided in the exhibit to the SEC filing offers an in-depth discussion of the company’s revenue components, operating performance, and balance sheet metrics. Investors and analysts can review the “Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation” on the Investors section of Bridge’s website for a comprehensive view of the results.

Forward-looking statements in the press release include expectations regarding future performance but are subject to risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the filing.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

