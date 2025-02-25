Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BOW opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

