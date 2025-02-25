Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-10.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.90.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SAM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.08. 325,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,612. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Beer has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $371.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.32.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.