Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $346.52 million for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.43. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

