BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $745,000.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

