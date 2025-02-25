BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $802.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, President Jason Mehring acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,200.20. The trade was a 29.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.