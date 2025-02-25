Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 32,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.