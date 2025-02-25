Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $434,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.