Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $1.49 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,043.58. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 299 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $28,973.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,989 in the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

