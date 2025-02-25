Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $285,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

