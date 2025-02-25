Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 2,528 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,750,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.9 %

IBKR opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

