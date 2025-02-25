Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the quarter. Amcor comprises 1.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 3,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amcor by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.