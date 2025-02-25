Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 963 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Textron were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,523,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Textron by 161.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,724 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Textron by 1,757.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,546 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after acquiring an additional 61,248 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,884,000 after purchasing an additional 57,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. Citigroup cut their target price on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

