Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 165.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.97. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $238.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

