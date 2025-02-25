BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $881.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $803.38 and its 200-day moving average is $847.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.