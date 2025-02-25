BHK Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

