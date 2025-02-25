BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

