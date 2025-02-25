BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,083 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

