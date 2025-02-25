Best Social Media Stocks To Research – February 24th

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, Innodata, HubSpot, Shift4 Payments, and Expedia Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that operate social networking platforms, enabling users to create, share, and interact with content online. These stocks are traded publicly, and their valuations often reflect user engagement trends, advertising revenues, and the overall market sentiment towards digital communication technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.93. 12,739,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.04. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.09. 5,446,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,002,929. The stock has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.55. 6,700,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,005,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Shares of INOD traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,518. Innodata has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $728.42. 307,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,328. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8,091.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $739.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.00.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $198.93. 753,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.51. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

