Best Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 22nd

GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Constellation Energy, Procter & Gamble, and Exxon Mobil are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $32.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,489. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion and a PE ratio of 58.93.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $30.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $937.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,528. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,054.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $977.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded down $24.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.93. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,804,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,259. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $399.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.44.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.67. 14,676,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,051,395. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49.

