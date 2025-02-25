Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

