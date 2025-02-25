Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 24,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 473,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,132,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

