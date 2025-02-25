Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Beach Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.24.
About Beach Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- BigBear.ai: Is It Opportunity Knocking or a Trap Door?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.